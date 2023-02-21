One Michter’s fan-favorite bourbon is returning to shelves next month after a brief hiatus.

Michter’s will release its 10 Year Bourbon in March 2023, according to a Feb. 21 press release. The brand did not release a 2022 expression of the spirit, making this bottling the brand’s first release of the decade-old single-barrel whiskey since 2021.

Master of maturation Andrea Wilson, recognized as part of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, worked with master distiller Dan McKee to release this highly-anticipated expression.

“One of the most important things I learned from our late master distiller Willie ‘Dr. No’ Pratt was patience. He would not release a product unless he felt it was at its peak maturation,” McKee states in the release. “Last year, Andrea and I tasted the then already well over 10-year-old bourbon and spoke about it. We both felt that it would be exceptional with one more year in the barrel. I’m so excited about how it turned out.”

The 2023 edition of Michter’s 10 Year Bourbon retails for a suggested price of $185.

“I thought that the 10 Year Bourbon we are now releasing was drinking beautifully last year, but our master distiller Dan McKee and our master of maturation Andrea Wilson told me that with one more year of maturation, it would be extraordinary,” Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco states in the release. “At Michter’s the goal we strive for is to produce the greatest American whiskey. We’re grateful for all the understanding and patience that our loyal Michter’s fans have shown in waiting an additional year for the release of our 10 Year Bourbon.”

The 10 Year Bourbon follows the recent return of another Michter’s fan-favorite: Sour Mash Whiskey. This expression, which dropped in February, is the fourth installment in the distillery’s Celebration series and the first time it’s been offered since 2019.