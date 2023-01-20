While beer Super Bowl commercials always seem to get us talking, this year’s set should be more interesting than ever.

Michelob ULTRA released a 15-second teaser of its upcoming ad on Friday. The commercial, which features tennis legend Serena Williams and “Succession” star Brian Cox, is set to air during the big game on Feb. 12.

The brief video features Williams and Cox in a competitive game of golf:

Earlier this week, the beer brand shared several other sports-themed ads focusing on the Michelob ULTRA golf packs. Former NFL player and commentator Tony Romo, boxer Canelo Álvarez, and soccer player Alex Morgan appear in the snippets.

The ads each feature a QR code that directs viewers to purchase Michelob ULTRA via Instacart. Free delivery is available in select areas, according to the brand.

Beverage giant Anheuser-Busch is set to run a total of four ads during the Super Bowl for subsidiaries Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, Budweiser, and Busch Light. This will total in three minutes of national airtime and an additional 30 seconds in regional markets, according to a Jan. 19 press release.

“Anheuser-Busch has a long history of delivering big for fans during the Super Bowl and this year is no exception,” Anheuser-Busch chief marketing officer Benoit Garbe states in the release. “As we’ve been doing for decades, A-B will once again lead the alcohol category with total minutes of in-game creative delivered by our iconic and high growth brands.”