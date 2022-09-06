One of tennis’ big names is stepping away from the sport, and one major beer brand has found a way to celebrate her legendary career.

Shortly after tennis star Serena Williams announced her retirement, Michelob Ultra dropped a limited-edition offering featuring Williams’ image. The 24-pack of pale lagers depicts a different milestone victory on each can — from a 2009 win at Wimbleton to success at the 2008 U.S. Open. The pack includes one can for every major title in her career, according to People.

The Anheuser-Busch-owned brand announced the promotion on social media, shortly before Williams’ U.S. Open loss and final match on Sept. 2.

A tweet from Michelob Ultra states: “A can for every major victory and one more for everything she will continue to achieve. We made 100 of these special 24-packs to toast the G.O.A.T. @serenawilliams and the joy she’s had on and off the court.”

A can for every major victory and one more for everything she will continue to achieve. We made 100 of these special 24-packs to toast the G.O.A.T. @serenawilliams and the joy she’s had on and off the court​.​ Reply with #SerenaPack if you need one! pic.twitter.com/ZXUCPY7aMV — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) September 3, 2022

Only 100 Serena Williams packs will be available, according to Michelob Ultra’s Sept. 2 tweet. An online sweepstakes, running through Sept. 10, will give fans a chance to win the limited-edition cans. Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook users can enter through a special sweepstakes hashtag.

This isn’t the first partnership between the tennis star and the beer company; in early 2022, Williams was featured in a Michelob Ultra commercial during the Super Bowl alongside a number of other star athletes, including Peyton Manning.

We wish both tennis fans and avid Michelob Ultra consumers the best of luck in snagging one of these few special packs.