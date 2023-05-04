Former First Lady Michelle Obama is still investing in healthy options for young people.

Obama recently announced the launch of PLEZi Nutrition, a lineup of healthy food and beverage options, during The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival. The brand’s first offering is a no-sugar-added kids’ drink called PLEZi, according to a May 4 press release.

The new drink contains 75 percent less sugar than the average 100 percent fruit juice on the market. It’s available in four fruit flavors: Tropical Punch, Orange Smash, Sour Apple, and Blueberry Blast.

The initiative, which she co-founded, continues the former First Lady’s efforts to restructure school lunches and promote healthy habits while in the White House. Her Let’s Move! project, launched in 2010, provides education and online support for kids’ nutrition and physical activity.

“I’ve learned that on this issue, if you want to change the game, you can’t just work from the outside. You’ve got to get inside — you’ve got to find ways to change the food and beverage industry itself,” Obama said during her talk at The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival. “I’m proud to announce the national launch of a company designed not just to provide better products, but to jumpstart a race to the top that will transform the entire food industry.”

An advisory board of health experts will advise PLEZi’s brand strategy, marketing, and education efforts, per the release. The group includes professors, nutritionists, and pediatricians. Alongside the brand announcement, Obama also shared that she initially donated $1 million to FoodCorps’ Nourishing Futures project and that 10 percent of PLEZi Nutrition profits will benefit youth health initiatives.

PLEZi is now available nationwide at grocery retailers such as Target, Sprouts, and Walmart.