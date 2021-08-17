What is your “Cause for Celebration?” The famous words from music icon Mariah Carey’s 2005 hit song “It’s Like That” also happen to be the tagline to her latest endeavor into the drinks business.

On Monday, Carey announced the launch of her own line of luxury Irish cream products. The artist named the brand “Black Irish,” in a nod to her cultural heritage and background.

“I have been putting my heart into this project for almost two years and I am so excited to finally share this news with you all,” Carey stated in a press release. “I wanted to create something that embodies the holidays and gives everyone a reason to celebrate year-round, and I really think we have done that with Black Irish.”

Introducing 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗜𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗛 🦋 Two years in the making. Truly a cause for celebration!!! 🍸🍸@goblackirish pic.twitter.com/35227PPJkm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 16, 2021

The Black Irish line includes three distinct flavors: Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, and White Chocolate. Each contains the sweet, oaky flavors of the aged Irish whiskey, with additions like Belgian chocolate and buttery notes of caramel, according to the release.

Carey hopes the release will bring “a festive holiday splash” to cocktails this year, while a partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) will open up distribution to 33 states and the District of Columbia.

As you might expect, Black Irish is produced in Ireland. Each flavor will arrive in 750-milliliter bottles ($29.99) and 50-milliliter minis ($3.99) — an ideal stocking-filler from the Queen of Christmas herself.