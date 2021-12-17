If obscenely expensive baggage fees have ever discouraged you from packing a few favorite bottles of booze for holiday travels, then things are looking up this year.

Earlier this week, Maker’s Mark announced the timely launch of a “Whisky Flights” promotion for the holidays, intending to relieve travelers from baggage fees, financially freeing them to stow away a bottle or two of bourbon. Since packing liquids in carry-on bags is strictly prohibited, for those of us traveling with whiskey gifts, checked bags bear that weight — and our wallets do, too. This is disheartening for people wishing to bring their favorite bottles home, or to share with loved ones (and no one really wants to be elbowing fellow last-minute shoppers for spirits at Duty Free).

That’s why from December 15 through December 31, travelers can upload the receipt for their checked baggage fees to the Maker’s Mark website for the chance to be reimbursed. The company has committed to dispersing $50,000 during the allotted time — no proof of purchase required. And of course, all participants must be 21 or older to participate.

Rob Samuels, grandson of Maker’s Mark founders Bill and Margie Samuels and current managing director of the distillery, said in a press release: “We’ve always believed that the perfect holiday moment starts with you, your loved ones and a bottle of bourbon to share, and we wouldn’t want anything to get in the way of that quality time.” Though theoretically generous, the “Whisky Flights” promotion also aims to increase on-site purchases at the Maker’s Mark Distillery in Loretto, Ky.