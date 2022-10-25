A new canned cocktail from Boston Beer is on the horizon. In a sea of endless agave seltzers and malt Ranch Water variations, newcomer Loma Vista Tequila Soda stands out in the crowd.

The tequila soda RTDs contain real tequila, citrus, and sparkling water, according to a label approval entry from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). While the formula seems to resemble the classic build for a Ranch Water cocktail (popular in the southwestern United States), the simple “tequila soda” name seems to resonate with bargoers from across the country.

Four initial flavors are included in the COLA listing: Grapefruit, Lime, Mango, and Watermelon. Each can is listed as containing 355 milliliters and 5.5 percent ABV, with 120–130 calories per serving.

The labels were approved on June 13, 2022, according to the database listing. On Oct. 24, a recently-created Twitter account shared images of the new Loma Vista Tequila cans.

Real tequila. Real flavors. Real refreshment. Real story. ~ Introducing Loma Vista Tequila Soda. #TasteTheVista pic.twitter.com/HkAs5ZUhEl — Loma Vista Tequila Soda (@DrinkLomaVista) October 24, 2022

The bold, colorful branding includes a brief description of each flavor variation, along with the phrase, “When the sun sets, we drink.” A mountain range is pictured on the label, with a partial depiction of a dark orange sun slipping behind it.

The spirits-based RTD are canned by the Loma Vista Spirits Co and featured as a collaboration with the Boston Beer Company. The rollout will begin in four markets, according to Brewbound: Fort Collins, Colo.; Kansas City, Kan.; Wichita, Kan.; and Austin, Texas.