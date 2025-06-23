On Monday, the James B. Bean Distilling Company announced the release of its small-batch, highly coveted Little Book series: Chapter 9, “None for Granted.”

This year’s edition of Little Book — which was launched by eighth-generation master distiller Freddie Noe in 2017 — is an homage to the founding flavors that shaped modern American whiskey.

“Chapter 9 takes us back several decades, to an era when whiskey as we know it was just finding its feet,” Freddie Noe said in a press release. “As possibilities were explored and foundations were laid, a certain profile began to emerge: one built on brown sweets, the comforting warmth of vanilla, creamy caramel and big oak. ‘None for Granted’ celebrates these founding flavors: the ones that are still the backbone of American Whiskey today”

This limited-edition bottling is crafted from a blend of five unique liquids: an 11-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, an 8-year-old Kentucky straight rye whiskey, an 8-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, and two different 7-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon whiskies. Bottled at 121.8 proof (60.8 percent ABV), the whiskey delivers aromas of caramel and brown sugar and a palate of ripe apples, butterscotch, baking spice, and stone fruit.

Little Book Chapter 9, “None for Granted” is now available in limited quantities nationwide for a suggested retail price of $159.99.