On Tuesday, the James B. Beam Distilling Company announced the latest installment in its highly sought-after Little Book series: Chapter 8, “Path Not Taken.”

This drop within the annual collection — which was launched by eighth-generation master distiller Freddie Noe in 2017 as a tribute to the art of blending — explores the future of American rye. Rye is strongly tied to the beginning of American whiskey with over two centuries of heritage, and according to the brand, “Path Not Taken” aims to show there are still stories to be uncovered in the category.

“We look across America’s oldest whiskey frontier from a new vantage point and create a complex, redefined and differentiated profile by blending ryes of different age, char and mash bill,” says the brand in the release.

This year’s blend incorporates seven liquids, including an 18-year-old, high rye Kentucky straight bourbon, an 11-year-old Kentucky straight rye whiskey, a 7-year-old Kentucky straight rye malt whiskey, a 4-year-old Kentucky straight rye whiskey, and three different 5-year-old Kentucky straight rye whiskies each differing in mash bill and char level on the barrels.

The blend is bottled at 118.2 proof (59.1 percent ABV). According to the brand, the whiskey has a deep copper color with golden undertones, aromas of butterscotch, toasted bread, and fresh dill, along with flavors of sweet apricots, oak, and florals.

Little Book Chapter 8 is now available in limited quantities nationwide for a suggested retail price of $149.99.