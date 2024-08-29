Canned water brand Liquid Death has a knack for launching some of the craziest marketing stunts the beverage industry has ever seen. From slinging Travis Barker-backed “collectible enema kits” and voodoo dolls containing Jackass star Steve-O’s hair to giving away a custom fighter jet, the brand’s antics know no bounds. And on Wednesday, Liquid Death announced the latest addition to its list of curiosities: a one-of-a-kind, casket-shaped cooler created in partnership with drinkware brand Yeti.

According to Liquid Death’s website, the “life-sized casket for death-sized beverages” features hydraulic lid pistons, dual drain valves, and Yeti’s signature T-latch lid locks, which the brand says “will keep your cans cold for an eternity.” The cooler is indeed within one inch of the dimensions of a standard casket, measuring 83 inches long, 28 inches deep, and 23 inches tall. It’s allegedly also big enough to hold approximately 378 12-ounce cans or 252 19.2-ounce cans without ice, but at a hefty 85 pounds, portability isn’t really a selling point. Then again, you’d probably get some strange looks or a visit from the authorities if anyone were to see you schlepping a casket out to a campsite.

Liquid Death is currently auctioning off the cooler on its website. Bidding began on Wednesday with a starting bid of $1,500, and will close at 12 p.m. PT on August 30. When the gavel comes down, the winner will receive the casket within four to six weeks, “free white-glove delivery” included.

As of 9 a.m. PT on Thursday, the highest bid stands at a whopping $38,660. Whoever the lucky winner is, we suggest that they give their neighbors a heads up before they start pulling brews out of a casket at their next barbeque.