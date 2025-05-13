Knob Creek’s latest innovation allows retailers across the country to play a hand in the barrel selection process.

On Tuesday, the Kentucky-based brand announced a new frontier in its Single Barrel Select Program: Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Cask Strength. The release consists of uncut, unfiltered bourbons and rye whiskies hand-selected by different retailers nationwide, with each store’s expression varying in strength and flavor.

As part of the ongoing program, retailers are invited to visit Knob Creek’s production facility, the James B. Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, Ky., where they can tour the distillery and taste through barrels in warehouse K. Once they’ve selected their unique expression, the Knob Creek team will bottle their liquid and ship the whiskies to their respective stores. For retailers that can’t make the trip to Clermont, the brand is offering to mail selection sample kits so barrels can be picked remotely. The current bourbons on offer range in proof from 110 to 130, while the ryes sit between 100 and 120 proof.

According to the brand, the new program is intended to honor the legacy of Knob Creek founder Booker Noe and his pursuit to craft full-flavored bourbon in its purest, unadulterated form.

“When my grandfather created Knob Creek, he set out to make a whiskey that stood out — bold, robust, and no shortcuts,” eighth generation master distiller Freddie Noe said in the press release. “With our Single Barrel Select Program, we pay tribute to that legacy by offering fans the chance to experience Knob Creek in its most authentic form — uncut and unfiltered, creating the most unadulterated single barrel selection in Knob Creek’s history.”

Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Cask Strength expressions will be available at participating retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $69.99 per bottle.