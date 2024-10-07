On Monday, Knob Creek announced the reintroduction of its 18-year-old bourbon. This marks the second time this extra-aged bourbon has been re-released since it first debuted in 2022 to honor the brand’s 30th anniversary.

Knob Creek 18 Year Old is aged twice as long as the brand’s flagship bourbon, making it the oldest Knob Creek release to date. It’s bottled at 100 proof and, according to a press release, embodies the standards and intentions of sixth- generation master distiller Booker Noe when he first introduced the brand to the world over three decades ago.

“It’s clear to me that Dad was ahead of his time in creating innovative expressions with big, bold flavors that defined pre-prohibition whiskey,” said Fred Noe, Booker’s son and seventh-generation master distiller, in the release. “This 18-year-old liquid is a nod to his vision and commitment to quality and craftsmanship, and I know this is a whiskey he’d be proud to serve.”

According to the release, Knob Creek 18 Year Old’s aroma kicks off with plumes of brown sugar and aged oak with undercurrents of caramel and deep barrel char. On the palate, full-bodied layers of vanilla, caramelized oak, and baking spices unfold and culminate in a warm finish characterized by notes of fruit, fresh flowers, and a hint of spice. Like all Knob Creek bottlings, the bourbon is aged in new, heavily charred American oak barrels. Due to the extensive aging in Knob Creek’s rackhouses, the expression bears a rich, dark copper tint.

Knob Creek 18 Year Old is available now for a limited time at select retailers nationwide with an SRP of $179.99.