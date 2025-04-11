King Charles III and Queen Camilla celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary at a state banquet in Rome on Wednesday evening and popped a surprising bottle to mark the occasion: the Ferrari Riserva Lunelli 2016. The sparkling wine from Italy’s Trentino region retails for approximately £60 ($78) per bottle in the U.K. — a shockingly approachable wine to toast the King and Queen.

The monarch is known for his love of Champagne — and even went out of his way to switch up which Champagne houses the Crown awarded its royal warrants to this year as a reflection of his tastes — so why would he opt for Italian sparkling for his anniversary?

The couple was dining with Italian president Sergio Mattarella at the Palazzo Quirinale, making Italian wine apropos. Ferrari Trento, a well-regarded luxury sparkling wine brand and the official sparkling wine of Formula 1, was tasked with selecting a bottle for Charles and Camilla. The Ferrari Riserva Lunelli 2016 cuvée, made with Chardonnay grapes, is produced in the Champagne method and aged on the lees for six years.

Ferrari also gifted the couple with a specialty bottle of bubbly as an anniversary gift: the Giulio Ferrari Collezione 2004. While a thoughtful gesture, we can’t help but notice that the 2004 vintage might be one year off — the pair officially tied the knot on April 9, 2005. The bottle was inscribed with the year 2023 as well, to honor the year of King Charles III’s coronation.

While the celebration was a bit unexpected, it’s nice to know that you can drink like a royal for under $100.