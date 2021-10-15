Get ready for the latest concept from chef José Andrés: Pigtail. The basement speakeasy is opening in Chicago later this month with a menu that pays homage to the Spanish delicacy, Ibérico ham.

True to its name, the two main offerings at the bar are pork and cocktails. Crafted by ThinkFoodGroup’s cocktail innovator Mugeul Lancha, a variety of modern drinks were created using Spanish ingredients.

The list includes a Negroni Cristal made with white vermouth, Luxardo Bitter, and gin infused with fat-washed Ibérico ham, according to Food & Wine. Another option, the Consomé, blends pork consommé, palo cortado sherry, and egg white.

“There will be some whimsical, theatrical, tableside action where you’re getting frozen things with a hot espuma on top, for example, or where we’re making aromatic clouds,” Lancha told Food & Wine. “It’s a very fun menu for both the table and the bar.”

Andrés has also prepared a menu of small plates meant to pair with the bar’s 20 or so cocktails. Meanwhile, Justin DePhillips, head chef at Andrés’ Jaleo restaurant, has devised croquetas de jamón de bellota (a jamón and béchamel fritter), and orejas y morros fritos (fried pig ears and snouts with rey silo cheese foam).

Keeping things on-theme, the speakeasy is decorated with “flying pig mirrors” and “curly pigtails”. Of course, there are options for vegetarians and pescitarians. Or if the thought of pig fat in your cocktail is too much, Pigtail will also offer drinks like a vapor infused G&T, as well as an extensive wine list featuring a rare sherry selection.

“We’re combining two of my favorite things: jamón and cocktails! It’s going to be a fun destination to start or end your night,” Andrés stated, according to Food & Wine.