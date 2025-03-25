On Tuesday, Kentucky’s Jim Beam unveiled a new take on its beloved flagship bourbon: Jim Beam Pineapple. The release is the latest addition to the brand’s portfolio of flavored spirits.

Crafted by infusing Jim Beam’s Kentucky straight bourbon with pineapple liqueur, the expression is said to deliver notes of tangy pineapple with undercurrents of caramel and oak.

The brand first ventured into the flavored spirits space in 2009 with the debut of its black cherry liqueur Jim Beam Red Stag, and has since added six other expressions to its flavored spirits portfolio. Jim Beam Pineapple is the first permanent flavored spirit launched by the brand since the 2021 rollout of Jim Beam Peach.

“As a brand rooted in Kentucky tradition, we love putting fresh spins on our brands — and Jim Beam Pineapple does exactly that,” Freddie Noe, 8th generation master distiller of the James B. Beam Distilling Co., said in a press release. “This new flavor reflects the bold, vibrant spirit of today’s South.”

Jim Beam Pineapple is bottled at 32.5 percent ABV and is currently available nationwide at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $19.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.