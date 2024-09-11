On Monday, Jack Daniel’s Distillery unveiled a new limited-edition expression: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8. The whiskey marks the distillery’s first release hailing from its legendary Coy Hill warehouses since 2022.

According to a press release, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 is bottled at barrel strength, ranging between 122 and 137.5 proof (61 and 68.75 percent ABV). It’s made with the brand’s flagship mash bill of 80 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley, and 8 percent rye. It was then charcoal-mellowed and decanted in charred American white oak casks in September 2013.

“Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 is the same recipe as our Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, but the unique elements, time, and mother nature have helped to craft a whiskey with an incredible range of flavors and proofs that would be impossible to replicate,” Jack Daniel’s master distiller Chris Fletcher said in the release.

In 2021, Jack Daniel’s unleashed Coy Hill High Proof, a celebration of its Coy Hill warehouses in Lynchburg, Tennessee. These structures sit at the highest elevation of all the brand’s 96 aging facilities, exposing its whiskies to more drastic temperature fluctuations and increasing the interplay between the barrels and distillates. In 2022, the brand released Small Batch Coy Hill High Proof, which was composed of whiskey from 55 barrels that had all lost a large portion of liquid due to evaporation and was thus deemed too strong to include in the 2021 release.

Unlike the previous Coy Hill expressions, which were pulled from the very top floors of warehouses 8 and 13, this new single barrel offering comes from vessels housed on the fifth and sixth floors of only warehouse 8.

Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 is available now in select stores nationwide at an SRP of $79.99.