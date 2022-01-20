Heading on holiday? Just grab a couple kegs of Guinness and hunker down at this Airbnb in West Cork, Ireland, fashioned out of a historic pub.

That is exactly what Kelly McCann did with her family. In a video shared on TikTok, McCann shows the unique range of commodities on the property, including a fully-functioning wood bar, pool and air hockey tables, a smoking area, and 16 beds.

“Stunnnninnng!” coos McCann as she shows off the bar, decked out with bottles of Jameson, Hennessy and Smirnoff, with family waving shyly to the camera in the distance

“On the wild Atlantic way – The Holiday Pub in West Cork is much like many other country pubs in Ireland, with one exception – You can now stay here on a self-catering basis and have the whole place to yourself as a Holiday Home!” reads the Airbnb listing. “Building on the success of the original Holiday Pub in Tipperary, we are delighted to introduce our new venue in West Cork.”

According to the listing, the pub was built in the 1800s and was the second ever licensed Public House in Ireland. The Pub had been expanded over the years and served the public until 2017.

The pub provides a cooler, gas, and tap so that guests can connect their own kegs (“any Guinness product will do”). Guests are also encouraged to bring their own spirits and drinks to put on the bar during their stay. The Airbnb does not provide any drinks for their guests.

“We had a great time running our own pub for the weekend! So much fun, and the bedrooms are all lovely and spacious too. In an amazing spot so much beauty on the doorstep,” said one review. “Can’t recommend highly enough!”

Prices for a night’s stay at the pub vary, but there is a two-night minimum for guests. Prices generally start around £708 a night for a single person.