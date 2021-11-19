Things are going to get a little fresher in the stout aisle this winter.

This Wednesday, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore announced it is releasing a new Guinness Chocolate Mint Stout, which is aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels.

The brewery is only four years deep into its barrel-aging program, making the balance of these bold flavors is ambitious and intriguing. “The seasonal stout is brewed with dried mint leaves, aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels, and then conditioned with pure cacao to keep the flavors as true to life as possible,” according to Guinness.

But don’t think of this as a lighter, frillier version of your favorite dark beer. This stout clocks in at 10.8 percent ABV.

“With each new beer from our barrel-aging program, we look to challenge ourselves with flavor combinations and tastes that most people wouldn’t expect from Guinness,” said head brewer Sean Brennan. “It’s the perfect beer to sip on after a solid meal with family and friends over the holidays.”

The limited-edition bottling can be found in stores across the United States in four-packs of 11.2-ounce bottles, retailing for just under $20. Lucky Baltimoreans can also try it on tap at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery.

The excitement doesn’t end right there. Also this holiday season, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery has released a Guinness Imperial Gingerbread Stout brewed with allspice, ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon, which will be available across the country.