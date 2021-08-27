IHOP Will Start Selling Alcohol at Select Locations

Mimosas and brunch are an age-old concept; pair pancakes with Champagne and the day is made. Which is likely the reason IHOP has launched a new pilot program bringing booze to select locations throughout the United States.

“As we continue to focus and expand on our daytime and evening menu options, adult beverages offer a terrific innovation and evolution to enjoy IHOP for every occasion,” IHOP president Jay Johns stated in a press release.

The “Bubbles, Wines, and Brews” menu offers diners wine by the glass, as well as a selection of beers including Bud Light, Blue Moon, and Corona. IHOP will serve Barefoot Bubbly, Chardonnay, and Cabernet Sauvignon through a partnership with Barefoot parent company E. & J. Gallo Winery.

In July, IHOP conducted a survey of 1,000 guests to gauge their preference of adding alcohol to the menu. Results showed that 66 percent of respondents — and 58 percent of younger guests — have been “craving an alcoholic beverage” alongside meals at the restaurant.

The new menu is currently available at three select IHOP locations in San Diego and New Mexico, with plans to expand into New York, Rhode Island, Maryland, Ohio. As the pilot program rolls out across more states in the coming months, menus will be reassessed to satisfy local and regional tastes.

According to the announcement, IHOP’s culinary team even prepared the perfect pairings including Mimosas and french toast, Cabernet Sauvignon and steak tips, and Corona with omelets. With IHOP going boozy, the pancakes won’t be the only happy faces in the restaurant.