Anyone who has spent time behind the stick is familiar with the pitfalls of bartending. From annoyances like customers complaining about prices to stiffed tips, it can be a difficult profession, especially when dealing with unruly guests. But there’s one type of guest bartenders typically enjoy serving: fellow hospitality workers. But how do they know they’re serving another industry pro?

That exact question was recently posed on popular subreddit r/bartenders, and bartenders happily shared the first signs that let them know they’re tending to another service worker. The original poster, user Procrastinate92, claims they can tell simply by the way a guest carries empty glasses back to the bar, as industry workers tend to have unmatched finger-strength and dexterity.

From calmly sitting on barstools and patiently waiting their turn to order to requesting pours of amaro, here are 10 ways bartenders can tell they’re serving fellow hospitality pros, according to Reddit.

They say “no rush.”

While it may seem like common courtesy to not demand a drink right away when an establishment is clearly packed to the gills, one would likely be shocked at how uncommon tact can be in the hospitality realm. Luckily, fellow industry workers tend to have some respect, offering up a “no rush” when they notice their bartender is in the weeds.

They’re tired and jumpy.

After a long and likely stressful day on their feet, many bartenders enjoy unwinding with a drink in hand on the other side of another bar. But despite this time being intended for relaxation, the sound of restaurant-specific gadgets like ticket printers or tablets may have them reacting as if they’re still on the clock. They also might just look a little, well, haggard.

They order a boilermaker.

While traditionally served as a shot of bourbon alongside a beer, a boilermaker can be whatever brew-chaser combo you want it to be. The pairing got its start with Montana miners in the 19th century who would order one after a long shift, but has since evolved to be the preferred drink for many bartenders after they’ve clocked out. That’s why it’s no surprise that ordering one will likely tip off a bartender that their guest has been slinging drinks all night, too.

They use hospitality lingo.

If you’ve ever worked in a bar or restaurant — or you’ve seen Hulu’s hit show “The Bear” — you’re likely familiar with the specific language industry pros use to communicate. With such a distinct vocabulary, it’s sometimes challenging for hospitality workers to leave that language at work, and it can often slip into conversation after-hours.

They know exactly what they want to order.

A major annoyance for many bartenders is when guests take way too long to order, or ask a handful of questions before going with their original choice. But hospitality workers don’t drink that way. More often than not, they know exactly what they want, so they order efficiently without quizzing anyone.

They actually communicate with the person making their drink.

Non-industry folks may disregard a bartender’s greeting in favor of requesting a menu or immediately offering up their order without so much as a “hello.” The situation is a bit different with fellow bartenders, who tend to ask how their bartender is doing.

They preface their order with “may I.”

This one may be a more subtle way to detect a fellow bartender, but many Redditors agreed with the sentiment. Perhaps it’s the politeness with which their order is placed, but the phrase appears to be a sure-fire way to communicate your shared profession.

They tell the bartender they can field another guest’s order first.

Service workers tend to understand that things can get busy behind the bar, and as such, they tend to be some of the most patient guests. If a customer tells the person behind the stick that they can take someone else’s order first, it’s pretty easy to pick up on their hospitality-adjacent profession.

They tip well.

Real recognizes real, and when it comes to the service industry, it can be real hard work. Bartenders and servers alike know this and tend to leave hefty tips for the employee helping them out, no matter how busy it is or how long it takes to receive their order.

Fernet. That’s it. That’s the tell.

Fernet has long been a go-to nightcap among those in the hospitality industry, and has been cemented as one of the most popular handshake shots. If you wander into a bar and order a shot of Fernet — especially one alongside a brew — don’t be surprised if the bartender mistakes you for an industry pro.

