On Wednesday, Spirit of Gallo unveiled their hottest innovation yet: Heat Check, a limited-edition, hot pepper-flavored vodka made in collaboration with New Amsterdam and YouTube talk show Hot Ones.

According to a press release, New Amsterdam looked to Hot Ones host Sean Evans as an ideal collaborator for the venture considering his expertise in all things spice. Over the series’ nine-year run, Evans has interviewed and tested the palates of dozens of celebrity guests (including Gwyneth Paltrow, Idris Elba, Pedro Pascal, and more) as they take down 10 progressively spicier chicken wings.

“Hot Ones is bringing the heat to fans yet again with the launch of Heat Check, a not-too-spicy, not-too-mild, but just right pepper-infused spirit,” Evans said in the release. “I’m thrilled to invite spice lovers to see if they can handle the heat.”

According to the release, the 35 percent-ABV spirit gets its heat and hint of fruit sweetness from a blend of serrano, fresno, and habanero peppers.

“At Spirit of Gallo, we believe in crafting innovative spirits that not only taste great, but also spark cultural conversations,” said Brandon Lieb, Gallo’s vice president of spirits, in the release. “Heat Check invites drinkers to embrace the thrill of bold flavor, all with the stamp of approval from the discerning masters of spice in Sean Evans and the Hot Ones brand.”

Heat Check is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $10.99. For more information on where to purchase, check out New Amsterdam Vodka’s website or Instagram.