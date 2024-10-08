High West’s most anticipated release of the year is here. A Midwinter Night’s Dram Act 12 dropped on the Utah-based distillery’s site October 8.

The line, first released in 2013, is inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and has become a cult-favorite and a staple for the colder months. This year’s expression is made from High West’s Rendezvous Rye expression, aged in new charred American oak, finished in Ruby and Tawny Port barrels, and bottled at 98.6 proof. The Straight Rye Whiskey is an undisclosed blend of High West Distillery’s 80 percent rye and 20 percent malted rye with a 95 percent rye and 5 percent barley malt sourced from bulk-whiskey producer Midwest Grain Products (MGP).

According to the brand, the whiskey has notes of brandied cherries, Calimyrna figs, cinnamon rolls, allspice, grapefruit zest, and autumnal hayrides on the nose. The palate is said to bring flavors of poached white peaches, rhubarb, tiramisu, candied ginger, espresso, raspberry tart, and cedar with a silky finish reminiscent of sticky toffee pudding.

The brand announced the product drop on Instagram this week, hinting that the brand plans to celebrate the whiskey’s return with celebrations, tastings, and exclusive merch at the distillery.

A Midwinter Night’s Dram Act 12 is now available online for $149.99 per 750 milliliter bottle.