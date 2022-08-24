For the cult of High Noon hard seltzers, there’s two new flavors to worship — err, enjoy — this fall.

The brand announced the release of Pear and Cranberry, the two newest additions to the brand’s lineup of highly crushable drinks, in an Aug. 24 press release. These flavors join the brand’s lineup of 11 other variations, including core offerings such as Watermelon and Lime.

The brand describes the Pear flavor as “a crisp and juicy offering with a delightful, tangy-sweet zing and a hint of apple.” Meanwhile, the press release shares that Cranberry offers a flavor similar to the fruit itself. Drinkers can expect bright bursts of red fruit alongside fresh cranberry juice.

Both Pear and Cranberry can be found in the brand’s newly-launched Tailgate Pack, an eight-can case that also includes classic Black Cherry and Grapefruit. The limited-edition package is now available nationwide and retails for $19.99.

To celebrate the launch of the new flavors, High Noon is also gifting some lucky fans a branded tailgate cooler. An Instagram contest, running through Sept. 16, requires entrants to include their favorite tailgate spots and the promotion’s hashtags in a comment on an Aug. 24 post.

“High Noon is focused on elevating the hard seltzer category and encouraging fans to trade up their hard seltzer options and experiences,” Gallo’s VP of spirits Brandon Leib states in the release. “The debut of the Tailgate Pack, along with the High Noon Solar-Powered Cooler, is the perfect way to kick off one of the best parts of fall, and give our fans the most premium tailgate experience.”

Tailgating our favorite sports while sipping High Noon? Don’t mind if we do.