Today High Noon is releasing High Noon Transfusion, a vodka seltzer inspired by the cocktail popular among golfers, the brand announced in a press release. The launch marks the first time the popular ready-to-drink (RTD) vodka seltzer brand has brought a limited-edition product to market.

High Noon Transfusion, which is made with real vodka and juice and tastes like the classic grape-juice drink with accents of lime and ginger, is now available nationwide but in finite allocations in each market. In its press release, the brand says it’s debuting the Transfusion flavor via a short, limited “drop” model to generate excitement in a crowded RTD market.

E&J Gallo Winery introduced High Noon in 2019, and it’s since become the leading spirits-based RTD in the U.S. According to Shanken News Daily, in 2024 and 2025, High Noon churned out 24.9 and 24 million nine-liter cases, respectively. It was the largest brand in the category for both years despite a 3.3 percent year-over-year drop in sales volume.

“As the leading premium hard seltzer, High Noon has always led the category by showing up for the peak occasions of our fans’ lives,” Britt West, Gallo’s chief commercial officer at Gallo, says in the announcement.

The release comes roughly two years after the Professional Golf Association (PGA) named High Noon as its official spirits-based hard seltzer partner. The Transfusion is often referred to as “Golf’s Greatest Drink,” as it’s a common choice for players on the course.

High Noon Transfusion is available — while it lasts — in six-packs with a suggested retail price of $14.99.