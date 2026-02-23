In its first permanent portfolio addition in nine years, Hendrick’s Gin is adding a fun, new flavor combo: chocolate and orange. The debut — named Another Hendrick’s — strays from the brand’s original rose-and-cucumber combo in favor of cacao beans and orange blossom and shakes up its dark purple packaging with an entirely lily-white bottle.

“Another Hendrick’s is the complete opposite of what we’ve been doing for the past 25 years, and the delectable combination of orange blossom and cacao beans is really rather unusual,” says Lesley Gracie, Hendrick’s Gin’s master distiller, in a press release.

According to Hendrick’s Gin, the new flavor blend balances silky, warm notes of chocolate with the subtle lift of citrus. The brand suggests including the new spirit in classic gin cocktails like a Gin & Tonic or a Tom Collins.

The idea for Another Hendrick’s came when Gracie considered what she would do differently if she were crafting an offering from the ground up today, according to the release. Gracie says she aimed to create an unlikely, yet delicious, flavor for gin.

“After experimenting with different elements from the Hendrick’s Gin Palace’s tropical greenhouse, I discovered this brilliant profile featuring a depth of flavor, hint of sweetness and lift of freshness that is completely distinctive,” the master distiller explains.

The look and flavor of the new release may be a complete turnaround from that of the Scottish gin’s flagship product, but Another Hendrick’s comes in at the same ABV — 44 percent — and MSRP, $34.99. Another Hendrick’s is now available in Hendrick’s Gin’s existing global markets.