Love it or leave it, eggnog can be one of the most polarizing sips of the holiday season. And as if the drink couldn’t get any more controversial, Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is set on further shaking up the festive classic.

The condiment company is launching a “Mayo-nog” cocktail in partnership with mixologist Cody Goldstein of Muddling Memories and NYC restaurant Amy Fontaine’s, according to a Dec. 2 emailed press release. Goldstein heads the project, turning the seemingly unrelated ingredients into a Frozen Mayo-nog and accompanying Snickerdoodle Mayo Cookies.

Yum.

As eggs are listed fairly high on Hellmann’s Mayonnaise ingredient list, it’s no stretch of the imagination that this combination might work. To mix up this creamy drink, Goldstein combines the mayonnaise with dark rum, apple brandy, whole milk, heavy cream, simple syrup, vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a blender.

It’ll set you back $16 to taste the limited-edition cocktail at Amy Fontaine’s — but for home mixologists, there’s also a provided recipe:

FROZEN MAYO-NOG (makes 2 servings)

1/4 cup Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

3 ounces whole milk

3 ounces heavy cream

3 ounces simple syrup

½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

1 1/2 ounces rum (preferably Ron Zacapa)

1 1/2 ounces apple brandy (preferably Laird’s)

1 1/2 ounces Cognac (preferably Grand Marnier)

1 cup ice Method: Add all ingredients into a blender with ice and blend until smooth. Garnish with a dusting of cinnamon.

The complete experience includes a snickerdoodle cookie pairing ($24), drizzled with a sweet mayo glaze.

This isn’t the first viral concoction that’s emerged from the minds at Muddling Memories recently. As American audiences lamented over the discontinuation of Choco Tacos earlier this year, the hospitality company offered its boozy take on the nostalgic classic.

Best of luck to any brave souls indulging in a mayonnaise cocktail this season — they’re only available at Amy Fontaine’s through Dec. 15.