Heineken 0.0, the non-alcoholic label from the popular Netherlands-based global brewer, collaborated with Hawaiian artist Aaron Kai on a new limited-edition release: Hawaii Dry-O, packed with Heineken 0.0 non-alcoholic beer and swag, and for some lucky teetotalers, a trip for two to Hawaii.

“Go dry this January in one of the wettest places on earth,” touts the brand’s marketing slogan.

Kai, a Los Angeles-based visual artist born in Hilo, Hawaii, draws inspiration from his hometown’s surfer culture, and, a press release says, “his fascination with Hawaiian tradition and the rich history of his ancestors.”

The new Heineken 0.0 packs and cans are decorated with a blue and green abstract motif reminiscent of tropical patterns and the movement of water.

The limited-run packs also include themed sunglasses, a water bottle, bluetooth headphones, and a towel emblazoned with one of Kai’s renditions of a wave breaking over an island volcano.

Not only is Heineken offering trips to select fans, but for each 24-pack of Heineken 0.0 sold in the month of January, the brand will donate $1 to Kua’aina Ulu ‘Auamo (KUA), a nonprofit organization and “community-based initiative for protecting, restoring and caring for Hawaii,” KUA says on its website.

The Hawaii Dry-O drop will take place on Friday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. EST on the Heineken 0.0 website. The price is not listed, but standard Heineken 0.0 6-packs are $10.69.