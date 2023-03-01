Mtn Dew’s latest boozy launch is taking bold flavor to the next level.

Hard Mtn Dew Livewire launches this month, according to a March 1 press release. The new malt beverage, available only in 24-ounce cans, provides drinkers with “a jolt of orange citrus refreshment.”

The citrus flavor contains 5 percent ABV, zero caffeine, and 100 calories, per the brand. It’s the first flavor to join Hard Mtn Dew’s core lineup since the brand’s initial launch.

Hard Mtn Dew cheekily alluded to its recent drinks-related controversy with a promotional event to celebrate Livewire. The brand will host its “Definitely Over 21” launch party at a retirement community in Florida, and one lucky Hard Mtn Dew fan will be selected to attend for free.

To enter, individuals can visit the contest website and share exactly how they would party during spring break in a retirement community. One winner and a guest will receive a flight to Florida, two-night stay at the retirement community, VIP invite to the party, and a $1,000 cash prize.

“Since the launch of Hard Mtn Dew, we’ve pushed boundaries and challenged convention, even going so far as to marry a fan to show our love and commitment to Hard Dew Nation,” senior brand director Erica Taylor states in the release. “To launch the new Hard Mtn Dew Livewire, we’re inviting fans to celebrate spring break with us in the least conventional way possible. In the one place synonymous with both oranges and everyone being definitely over 21, we’re ready to party like only Hard Dew can.”

The new citrus flavor will roll out, starting today, in states where Hard Mtn Dew is sold.