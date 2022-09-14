We hope that guests at Thailand’s Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel are thirsty.

The hotel, located in the heart of Bangkok, recently broke a Guinness World Record for the largest Negroni cocktail on Monday, according to a Sept. 12 emailed press release. To add to the impressive feat, the 167-gallon tipple was mixed up in a massive iced acrylic mold.

The location’s bar and beverage manager Stanislav Andruskevic oversaw production of the giant drink, which was mixed in a large vessel measuring 5.6 feet tall and weighing approximately 882 pounds, according to Reuters. Under Andruskevic’s direction, staff at the hotel bar mixed several bottles of gin, vermouth, and Campari into the large container.

This achievement by Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok followed a previous record set in October 2018. In Phoenix, Ariz., Sheldon Wiley — along with other staff members at Chef Joey Maggiore’s restaurant The Sicilian Butcher — mixed up a 504-liter (133 gallon) Negroni into a large barrel. Wiley took 49 minutes to create the drink, using Malfy Sicilian Gin, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, and Campari.

After the 2018 accomplishment, Wiley sold pours of the Negroni cocktail for $5 each, according to FSR magazine . Proceeds went to The Pearce Family Foundation, a local Phoenix nonprofit providing financial and material resources to families of children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

The latest news of Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s record-breaking feat comes during National Negroni Week, which celebrates the equal parts gin, vermouth, and Campari cocktail. After the massive cocktail was assembled, bartenders distributed smaller versions of the Negroni Spritz in similar ice glassware. The giant cocktail was bottled for distribution.

It’s not clear exactly how many bottles were filled from this huge drink, but there was surely more than enough to go around.