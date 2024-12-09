Gen Z’s new obsession with Guinness might run taps dry in the U.K.

On Friday, The Guardian reported that Diageo — the beer brand’s parent company — was forced to ration orders of Guinness to British pubs after an astronomic rise in consumer demand. According to the article, the Dublin brewery is already working at full capacity to fulfill orders. “We have maximalized supply and we are working proactively with our customers to manage the distribution to trade as efficiently as possible,” a spokesperson for Diageo told The Guardian.

The sudden rise in interest can be attributed to several viral trends surrounding the iconic Irish brew that have made it the drink of choice for many members of Gen Z. The internet’s obsession with “Splitting the G” — a challenge where drinkers try to drink enough beer on their first sip that the line between liquid and foam ends up halfway through the “G” of the Guinness brand on the glass — has reached a fever pitch. Meanwhile, influencer accounts about the beer are blowing up, and pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo even wore a “Guinness is good 4U” t-shirt when on tour in Dublin this year. So while the alcohol industry at large struggles with sales, Guinness continues to grow.

Pub owners in the U.K. hope that the supply issues will be corrected shortly, as Diageo continues to invest in the brand. The Guardian reported that the company is infusing money into the St James’s Gate Brewery in Dublin in response to the strong sales. Guinness is also expanding with a new, $200 million brewery in Kildare, Ireland, with production slated to begin at the facility in 2026.

As of now, the rationing of Guinness is only affecting U.K. establishments, so U.S. drinkers in search of the perfect pour (or try their hand at Splitting the G) are safe from the shortage.