Dublin residents may soon be able to rent a slice of brewery history. Property development group Ballymore recently submitted plans to transform part of the renowned St. James’s Gate brewery into over 300 apartments.

The developer group is partnering with Guinness, owned by spirits conglomerate Diageo, to bring the planned apartment units to life, according to a press release. The brewery’s neighborhood is on-track to become the bustling “Guinness Quarter” in Dublin 8, a neighborhood focused on close-knit community, travel, innovation, and sustainability. The proposal also highlights the group’s intention to preserve the property’s rich heritage in the process of modernizing.

Long-term residences, as well as hotel accommodations, are part of the group’s development proposal for the brewery, which was founded in 1759.

Future residents can choose from 336 units in one-, two-, and three-bedroom options, available to rent or own. Dublin-based Iveagh Trust, which manages affordable housing in the U.K., will also direct accommodations of public housing units on-site.

“By balancing new and carefully considered interventions with heritage buildings, which are being repurposed and given a new lease of life, our vision is that St. James’s Gate will be among the finest examples of sustainable urban development, protecting the cultural, community, social, and industrial legacy of this part of Dublin 8 and the Liberties,” Ballymore chief executive Sean Mulryan said in the press release.

Amenities include over two acres of common outdoor space, a dining hall featuring local and international cuisines, and bicycle-friendly spaces. In the application, Ballymore also states that the development is on-track to become Dublin’s first inaugural operational district with zero carbon emissions.

While the proposal application highlights high ambition in the development of this iconic brewery space, it does not yet mention an intended timeline for the project.

Despite St. James’s Gate sitting as a prime location for Guinness pours, complementary beer is not included in the lease.