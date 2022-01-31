Guinness announced on Jan. 31 the latest physical expansion of the brand— a new microbrewery in the historic Convent Garden neighborhood at the heart of London, set to open in autumn 2023. Named “Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard,” the location will offer special-edition Guinness and host hoards of tourists, as well as serving as a “culture hub” for hospitality professionals, according to the brand.

“We’re excited to create a new home for Guinness in the heart of London,” Dayalan Nayager, managing director of Diageo Great Britain, said in a press release. “‘Guinness at Old Brewer’s Yard’ will strengthen London’s hospitality community and be a must-visit destination for thousands of visitors to enjoy.”

Diageo — the parent company of Guinness, and other brands including Baileys and Johnnie Walker —invested £73 million in the project, equivalent to almost $100 million. Massive expansions have become a trend for the conglomerate, following the success of other brick-and-mortar locations like “Johnnie Walker Princes Street,” which opened in Edinburgh in 2021.

🚨 We’re coming to London 🚨 Guinness Microbrewery, launching Autumn 2023. pic.twitter.com/NaaYuSo2vn — Guinness GB (@GuinnessGB) January 31, 2022

The brewery’s central London location makes sense due to the city’s robust tourism industry, and general love of the product. According to the press release, sales of Guinness have grown by 30 percent in the past six months in the U.K., with one in every 10 pints sold in the capital city being a Guinness.

Guinness Old Brewer’s Yard will operate as a microbrewery and a community space, producing limited-edition beers and hosting events for the public. There will be a central courtyard, a Guinness store selling rare merchandise, and an open-fire kitchen, all bejeweled by a 360-degree glass rooftop.

Guinness is also touting the London brewery as a “commitment” to the U.K. hospitality industry, which employs almost 2 million people. Diageo claims that the 50,000-square-foot venue will provide 150 jobs, and will also be the U.K. hub for its “Learning for Life Bartending and Hospitality Programme,” which aims to have 100 graduates annually.