If you snack on pickles straight from the jar, this seltzer might be your new go-to.

Philadelphia-based beverage company Two Robbers is releasing a limited-edition seltzer with Grillo’s Pickles this week, according to a social media post by the brand. The 5.2 percent ABV hard seltzer contains brine from the Boston brand’s craft pickles, along with sparkling water, alcohol distilled from cane sugar, and natural pickle flavoring.

“What do you get when you cross the World’s Best Hard Seltzer with the World’s Best Pickles?” the can’s packaging reads. “Crisp, clean, and surprisingly refreshing, it almost feels like it has that signature crunch.”

The collaboration kicks off on June 8 with a launch party at Manhattan watering hole Ray’s. Starting Thursday, packs of 12-ounce cans will be available at select Whole Foods, Wegmans, Big Y, Giant, Acme, and Total Wine retailers in the northeastern U.S.

This isn’t Grillo’s Pickles first boozy collaboration. Last year, the brand partnered with Massachusetts-based brewery Lord Hobo to launch a limited-release Pickle Beer. The 6 percent ABV pilsner incorporated Grillo’s Pickle brine and Lord Hobo’s beer for a fresh take on the sour snack.

Grillo’s Pickles has attracted a loyal fanbase since its launch in 2008, after founder Travis Grillo revived an old family recipe.