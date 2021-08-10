Goose Island has unveiled the 2021 lineup for its Bourbon County Stouts on Tuesday. Combining tradition with innovation, the special release includes a mix of new and returning barrel-aged bottles. Three fan-favorites will return to the collection this year, along with five exciting new variants.

Here is the Goose Island Bourbon County Stout 2021 lineup, along with selected tasting notes from the brand to whet the palate.

Bourbon County Stout — The original bourbon barrel-aged Imperial Stout is aged in a mix of Buffalo Trace , Heaven Hill Distillery , and Wild Turkey bourbon barrels. Bourbon County Cherry Wood Stout — This variant amplifies the woody characteristics found in the original Bourbon County Stout. Cherry wood chips are included during aging for maximum flavor, adding hints of red fruit, ripe cherry, and light toffee. Bourbon County Reserve 150 Stout — Aged for one year in Old Forester’s 150th Anniversary Bourbon barrels, the emerging flavors include vanilla, chocolate, coconut, molasses, almond, berry, and oak. Bourbon County Double Barrel Toasted Barrel Stout — Similar to the 2019 Double Barrel Stout , this variant offers rich flavors of chocolate, caramel, and vanilla, only to be followed by hints of toasted marshmallow, fruit, and oak finish. Bourbon County Reserve Blanton’s Stout — Partnering with the revered Blanton’s Original Single Barrel bourbon, this release offers a unique reserve of rich dark chocolate and oak, with warm finishes of nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon. Bourbon County Classic Cola Stout — This cola-inspired stout is a refreshing blend of lime, orange juice, and zest along with flavors like coriander, nutmeg, brown sugar, and vanilla. Bourbon County Fourteen Stout — A return to the vault for the Chicago-based brewery, but with a twist. With hints of the popular Proprietor 2014 stout, this sweet and spicy variant is made with higher levels of rye mash creating hints of cocoa nibs, panela sugar, coconut water.



“It’s all made possible by the passionate family of innovators at Goose Island – and this year’s Bourbon County Stout lineup reflects just that, creativity and true craftsmanship,” Goose Island Beer Co. president Todd Ahasmann wrote in an email press release. “I hope you enjoy the complexities and unique flavor profiles of this year’s lineup as much as we do.”

Per tradition, fans of the collection can find Goose Island Bourbon County in stores this Black Friday (Nov. 26).