As Italy’s women’s artistic gymnastics team makes headlines for nabbing the silver medal in Tuesday’s all-around final, team member Giorgia Villa made waves for an entirely different reason: a cheesy sponsorship. In a move that absolutely could not be more on brand, the Italian gymnast is sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano.

Word of the athlete’s sponsorship spread on social media following the medal ceremony, after one X (formerly Twitter) user posted: “I need the people to know that olympic silver medalist giorgia villa is sponsored by parmesan cheese and regularly posts pics of herself with giant wheels of cheese.”

And the pictures could not possibly be better: the 21-year-old Ponte San Pietro native has been photographed performing a back handspring over a massive truckle, eating a hunk while perched atop the vault, and even sitting in a split stretched across four wheels.

“The very young athlete, spearhead of the […] gymnastics team, has in fact become the brand’s new ambassador, with all the enthusiasm and freshness of her splendid age,” marketing company Impresa e Sport wrote regarding the partnership. “Tenacious, determined, smiling, Giorgia proudly underlined this new role as well as one again confirming how the combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and the world of sport is indissoluble in terms of authenticity, quality and energetic value.”

Naturally, the sponsorship has set the internet ablaze, with social media users far and wide taking to the internet to express their jealousy.

“This is my actual dream,” one X user writes. “My love of parmesan cheese is unparalleled.”

“Why do I only get sponsorship offers for shifty NFT games???” another user questions. “I want to be sponsored by parmesan cheese.”

The sentiment was more or less the same over on Reddit.

“To be fair if I was sponsored by cheese this is 100% the kind of photoshoot I’d want, too,” said user EvetheDragon84 in the r/olympics subreddit. Others took to calling out the difference between parmesan and Parmigiano Reggiano, highlighting the importance of the latter in Italian culture.

“That’s not ‘parmesan.’ That’s Parmigiano Reggiano,” commented user Ouibeaux. “Most people don’t know the difference, but Italians are very proud of their cheese.”

Either way, we just hope Villa enjoys free cheese for the rest of her life. We hear it pairs exceptionally well with an Olympic medal.