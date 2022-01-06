On Jan. 6, Constellation Brands announced an agreement with the Coca-Cola Company to make, market, and distribute Fresca Mixed, a new line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails featuring the popular Fresca soft drink in the United States. Fresca’s citrus-flavored sodas and zero-calorie sparkling water are already popular mixers for liquor-based drinks.

Fresca is the fastest-growing soft drink in Coca-Cola’s U.S. portfolio, according to the announcement, which cites Nielsen data year-to-date through Nov. 27, 2021.

“This is an exciting agreement that allows us to continue expanding our premium portfolio in ways that deliver distinctive consumer value propositions that include things like more flavor, different alcohol bases, and functional benefits,” Mallika Monteiro, Constellation’s chief growth, strategy, and digital officer said in the press release.

Constellation is one of the leading beverage producers in the world, with popular brands such as Modelo, Kim Crawford and Svedka in its portfolio. Coca-Cola is utilizing Constellation’s leverage and vertical integration of the three-tier distribution system as the latter firm brings the brand to market later this year.

The Fresca Mixed line of ready-to-drink (RTD) brands is expected to launch in 2022 with a national distribution plan for a variety of recipes, some even submitted by fans, according to the announcement.

With the rapid rise of RTD cocktails, this isn’t a shocking move for Coca-Cola. This news also comes after Coke opponent PepsiCo announced the development of Mountain Dew hard seltzers in Aug. 2021.