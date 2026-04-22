Four Roses Bourbon is releasing the second iteration of its Single Barrel Collection consisting of three, 100-proof whiskeys ranging from 7 to 9 years in age. The collection offers a trio of distinct flavor profiles geared toward different taste preferences. Each single-barrel expression comes with a suggested retail price of $49.99, and the nationwide rollout will begin in May.

The bottles’ names — OESQ, OESF, and OBSK — are codes that refer to their respective recipes. As is the case with other Four Roses’s codes, “O” means it was made at the Four Roses Distillery; “E” and “B” denote a low-rye and a high-rye mashbill, respectively; “S” means each is a straight bourbon whiskey; and “Q,” “F,” and “K” hint at the flavor profile that comes from each bourbons’ particular yeast strain. Brand tasting notes say OESQ offers a fruit-forward palate; OESF blends candied fruit, oak, and baking spices; and OBSK is a rye-leaning expression.

E&J Gallo Winery acquired the popular bourbon brand in recent weeks after announcing a deal had been made earlier this year. Neither brand disclosed the sum of the purchase, but early reports suggested it could have been as much as $775 million. Gallo’s chief commercial officer Britt West hinted at the second rotation of the Single Barrel Collection when he told VinePair that Four Roses’s first significant release under the Gallo purview would be a 100-proof whiskey.

Four Roses debuted the Single Barrel Collection last year with OBSV, OBSF, OESK, and OESO expressions. The first drop’s flavor profiles ranged from herbal to spicy and from light fruit to rich fruit.