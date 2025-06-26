In the world of Kentucky bourbon, Four Roses often stands out for two reasons: its long, multifaceted history, and its use of 10 different bourbon recipes, derived from two mash bills and five individual yeast strains. That breadth of recipes gives Four Roses many levers to pull in crafting flavors across its whiskeys, from the standard 80-proof bourbon to rare and coveted limited-edition releases. Indeed, each combination of mash bill and yeast strains brings something unique to the table — or in this case, blend.

Recently, the distillery has also leaned into single-barrel offerings, highlighting individual recipes compared to their combined impact in batched products. For years, just one of those recipes — the hallmark OBSV — was available in regular retail rotation; others trickled out as allocated cask-strength store picks or limited gift shop releases. In 2024, Four Roses finally announced it would gradually introduce more single-barrel recipes into national distribution, each bottled at a standard 100 proof.

Today, we’re examining — and tasting! — the Four Roses single-barrel recipes currently available nationwide. Though there’s inevitable variation between single-barrel bottlings, each of Four Roses’ recipes brings readily identifiable characteristics that, more often than not, carry over from one cask to the next. What follows is a primer on Four Roses’ inextricable history and recipes, followed by detailed tasting notes for single-barrel recipes that are widely distributed as of 2025.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

A Brief History of Four Roses

The Four Roses brand claims history back to the late 1800s, and the distillery itself — based in Lawrenceburg, Ky. — was built in 1910. It was originally called Old Prentice Distillery and is still listed under that name on the National Register of Historic Places.

In 1943, drinks giant Seagram’s purchased the brand. By the late 1950s, the company transitioned Four Roses straight bourbon whiskey to an export-only product. Stateside, the distillery’s products went into blended whiskeys under a variety of labels. Over time, the variations now known as the core Four Roses 10 recipes gave blenders immense latitude in composing flavor profiles, especially when combining with neutral grain spirits and other whiskey from numerous distilleries. Even during this period, Four Roses’ products and people still played important roles in the evolution of bourbon throughout the latter half of the 20th century. For example, in the 1970s, former Four Roses master distiller Charles Beam developed Eagle Rare, which now occupies a prime spot in the Buffalo Trace/Sazerac portfolio.

Four Roses changed hands several times in the late 1990s and early 2000s before being purchased by Kirin Brewery Company in 2002. Shortly thereafter, the company reintroduced Four Roses Straight Bourbon to the U.S. market — initially in Kentucky only — while continuing to produce component whiskey for a number of other companies and brands. That reintroduction marked a renaissance for the once-afterthought brand.

Since then, the company has gradually expanded distribution and introduced new products, both domestically and abroad. Products are distilled in Lawrenceburg and aged/bottled about 40 miles away in Coxs Creek.

Four Roses Recipes

Each of Four Roses’ 10 unique recipes is indicated by a four-letter code. All 10 codes begin with “O,” which corresponds to “Old Prentice.” The second letter is either “B” or “E” and indicates one of two standard mash bills. The third letter is always “S,” indicating straight bourbon whiskey. And the last letter — V, K, O, Q, or F — signifies the specific yeast strain used.

Four Roses Mash Bills

Four Roses uses two primary mash bills — sometimes called “grain bills” — in its bourbon. Mash Bill “B” contains 60 percent corn, 35 percent rye, and 5 percent malted barley. Mash Bill “E” contains 75 percent corn, 20 percent rye, and 5 percent malted barley. By general industry standards, both mash bills would be considered “high rye” bourbon recipes, indicating a higher-than-average percentage of rye used.

In 2024, the distillery confirmed it had begun producing whiskey with two new mash bills. One contains 52 percent corn, 43 percent rye, and 5 percent malted barley; the other contains 85 percent corn, 10 percent rye, and 5 percent malted barley. While those new grain bills give the distillery even more recipes to work with, it will be years before any of that whiskey hits shelves. So today, we’re focusing on the core two mash bills.

Four Roses Yeast Strains

Perhaps the most famous element of Four Roses’ production process involves the yeast strains, of which there are currently five in use.

V: A “classic” strain from which the other Four Roses yeast varieties are derived. Four Roses says this yeast imparts “delicate fruit” flavors in the whiskey.

K: According to the brand, this yeast begets “slight spice.”

O: Considered the “rich fruit” strain.

Q: A yeast that imparts significant “floral essence.”

F: The Four Roses yeast yielding the most intense herbal notes.

The higher-rye Four Roses recipes are OBSV, OBSK, OBSO, OBSQ, and OBSF. The lower-rye recipes are OESV, OESK, OESO, OESQ, and OESF.

Four Roses Products

Those 10 recipes are combined in various ways to create the modern lineup of Four Roses products.

Four Roses Bourbon (formerly Yellow Label): Aged a minimum of 5 years, this 80-proof flagship is a blend of all 10 of the distillery’s recipes.

Aged a minimum of 5 years, this 80-proof flagship is a blend of all 10 of the distillery’s recipes. Small Batch: Introduced in 2006, this product is a 90-proof blend of OBSK, OBSO, OESK, and OESO bourbons, all aged 6-7 years.

Introduced in 2006, this product is a 90-proof blend of OBSK, OBSO, OESK, and OESO bourbons, all aged 6-7 years. Small Batch Select: Introduced in 2019, this is a 104-proof blend of OBSV, OBSK, OBSF, OESV, OESK, and OESF bourbons, all aged 6-7 years.

Introduced in 2019, this is a 104-proof blend of OBSV, OBSK, OBSF, OESV, OESK, and OESF bourbons, all aged 6-7 years. Single Barrel OBSV: Originally released in 2004, this is a 100-proof offering from select barrels of the OBSV recipe, aged 7-9 years.

Originally released in 2004, this is a 100-proof offering from select barrels of the OBSV recipe, aged 7-9 years. Limited Edition Small Batch: The brand’s most prized bottle, Four Roses “LE” is released annually and is always a unique blend crafted by master distiller Brent Elliott. Blends contain a variety of Four Roses recipes, generally aged between 12 and 25 years.

The brand’s most prized bottle, Four Roses “LE” is released annually and is always a unique blend crafted by master distiller Brent Elliott. Blends contain a variety of Four Roses recipes, generally aged between 12 and 25 years. Single Barrel (Other Recipes): Starting in late 2024, Four Roses began bottling other individual recipes at 100 proof and 7-9 years old, in the same fashion as the always-on OBSV bottling. The company plans to rotate three recipes each year in addition to OBSV, meaning four different single-barrel offerings will be available at any one time.

Starting in late 2024, Four Roses began bottling other individual recipes at 100 proof and 7-9 years old, in the same fashion as the always-on OBSV bottling. The company plans to rotate three recipes each year in addition to OBSV, meaning four different single-barrel offerings will be available at any one time. Barrel Strength Single Barrels: Want to try individual Four Roses recipes at barrel strength? You’re in luck — if you’re willing to do some searching, that is. The brand releases a limited number of single barrels to retailers, clubs, and charities each year (depending on state-by-state distribution rules).

Those choosing barrels are generally able to pick from across all 10 recipes, though in-person selections are done blind, meaning the exact recipes aren’t revealed until the end. That makes for one of the most fun — if daunting — picking experiences anywhere in American whiskey. Additionally, the brand releases a curated selection of barrel-strength single barrels at its Lawrenceburg and Coxs Creek gift shops.

The Four Roses Single Barrel Collection Guide: Recipes and Tasting Notes

Below, we’ve gone into detail on tasting notes for the four recipes currently available as standard, 100-proof single-barrel offerings. While OBSV is a continuing release, the OBSF, OESK, and OESO bottlings will rotate out as three new recipes rotate in later in 2025.

OBSV (delicate fruit yeast strain)

From the first sniff, this is what I’ve come to expect in a classic Four Roses profile: pronounced spice meets a medley of stone fruits like peach and pear. Cinnamon sticks and wood waft out of the glass in relatively equal proportion before the fruit joins in, and the result is a captivating one-two punch that beckons you to stick around awhile. Even at 100 proof, there’s intensity and complexity on the nose at a level relatively few producers can hit. The palate puts dark, dried fruits on full display, and while flavors vary from barrel to barrel, stalwarts like plum and prune are common. In contrast to the nose, spice flavors often hit second, elevating the experience into fruitcake and plum pudding territory. The finish is generally composed and oak-forward, with wood leaving a welcome impact of age on the way down.

OBSF (herbal yeast strain)

The brand frequently denotes this recipe for both delicate rye influence and mint, and it’s tough to deny the latter’s presence. The early nose is reminiscent of many rye whiskeys, with some green, herbal notes (mint, dill, cut shallots, lemongrass) coalescing with baking spice, particularly clove. Depending on the specific barrel, I often pick up on both mulled apple cider and some shaved, very dark chocolate (think 90 percent-plus dark). The palate itself is quite vanilla-forward with milk chocolate influence (think Snow Caps candies). Rye and baking spices fold in after, again big on clove, with a continued thread of apple cider. While not the most complex finish of the Four Roses recipes, there’s a nice decrescendo of both chocolate and hot praline.

OESK (slight spice yeast strain)

Of the five Four Roses yeast strains, K might have the milquetoast brand description: “slight spice.” And while I’ve sampled some barrel strength selections that are punchy and vibrant on the nose, the 100-proof version is often a little timid at first. It’s got a sweeter aroma profile that highlights its higher percentage of corn compared to the B mash bill, along with nuanced spice that’s closer to snickerdoodle than punchy cinnamon sticks. A mild citrus element meets light tannins for an aroma combo reminiscent of sun tea. The palate is a fairly standard bourbon profile, in which light caramel and brown sugar lead with sweetness while restrained oak and a touch of black tea lend balance. (At the 7-9 year age range, I almost find myself craving more woody astringency.) The finish features maple syrup in addition to some residual, peppery spice for a final act that’s accessible to drinkers of all stripes.

OESO (rich fruit yeast strain)

The “O” yeast strain is a personal favorite. With that bias up front, this recipe makes for one of the more captivating pours in the Four Roses lineup. An initial scent of Fruit Stripe gum leads into spiced, preserved strawberries. The longer I sniff, the more fruits I pick up on, from dark berries to dried apples and apricots, and even some more exotic suspects including pomegranates and concentrated starfruit. A little menthol lingers just below — and in fact helps to elevate — those fruits on the nose. Early tastes burst with strawberry and raspberry before settling into fruit-infused egg custard and shortbread. Bitter gentian root builds after a few sips and plays a fun tug of war with the sweeter, fruity components. The finish is one of the most elegant of all Four Roses recipes, rich in both fruit syrup and white pepper. It’s refreshing enough to encourage multiple returns to the glass, and complex enough to earn them.