Most Americans are favoring Margaritas to sip at happy hour, a report by the agency TOP Marketing has revealed.

A total of 22 states report the tequila-based tibble as their drink of choice, according to the agency’s survey analysis. The Martini reigns as the top-favored happy hour drink in coastal states such as California and New York. Nationwide, Cosmos, Piña Coladas and other breezy drinks appear in other states’ top drink favorites.

In addition, the agency shares that happy hours themselves are picking up nationwide compared to the start of the pandemic. There’s a stark 54 percent uptick in happy hour visits, with North Dakota recording the highest number of bar visits per 100,000 residents. The northern state clocks in at 22.4 visits per capita.

The marketing agency, which serves high-visibility brands such as Microsoft and Budweiser, compiled the data from online retail trends, GPS tracking at bars, and survey responses from 1,000 Americans.

Given that the analysis includes data from only 1,000 respondents, it only highlights a very small slice of U.S. residents’ preferences. Still, the results could be an indication of larger industry trends.

What is your state’s favorite happy hour order, per this methodology? Keep reading below to learn the top drink in each state.