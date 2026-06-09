Elijah Craig is adding to its Single Barrel portfolio with a 21-year-old bourbon bottled at 94 proof. The release will be a limited edition offering alongside the two bottles in the existing, permanent Single Barrel lineup, which consists of a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old bourbon. The 21-year-old whiskey will be available at the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience in Bardstown, Ky., beginning June 14 with a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Brand tasting notes highlight toasted oak, leather, and robust spices on the nose, followed by a palate rich with chocolate, toasted nuts, and caramel. The long finish delivers notes of mature oak, barrel char, and pepper, according to a press release announcing the debut. The distillery previously offered whiskey aged for 23 years, but upon the new release’s rollout, the 21-year-old bourbon will be Elijah Craig’s oldest age statement currently on the market.

Elijah Craig master distiller Conor O’Driscoll cites devotees’ preferences as reason for releasing a bourbon with over two decades of age. “Our fans have been waiting for a new 20-year-plus-aged release, and this won’t disappoint,” he says in the release. “Expect the signature warm spice that Elijah Craig is known for, with new layers that reveal the transformative power of extended maturation.”

Heaven Hill Distillery — the parent company of Elijah Craig — anticipates fans will queue up the night of June 13 ahead of the new bourbon’s release. For consumers unable to get their hands on a bottle in the initial drop, the distillery reserved 1,789 bottles, commemorating the year when Elijah Craig began crafting bourbon, to be allocated to select markets ahead of this year’s holiday season.