Elijah Craig is adding to its single barrel expressions with a 15-year-old bourbon, the brand announced today. The release comes in at 108 proof, or 54 percent ABV, making it the second-highest in the current lineup behind the 124.2 proof Elijah Craig Barrel Proof. With its higher-proof option, the brand wants to cater to consumers with complex, robust palates, according to the release.

“We were looking for exceptional depth and character in our first 15-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon, and it delivers at a proof that enhances its natural complexity,” says Conor O’Driscoll, master distiller at Heaven Hill Distillery, the parent company to and distilling site for Elijah Craig. “The result is a bold yet refined whiskey that is approachable enough to be an all-evening sipper.”

The expression matured in new, charred oak barrels for 15 years before bottling. Aromas of dark fruits, figs, and roses make way for spice and toasted caramel flavors. As is typical of higher-proof bourbons, the new release offers a full-bodied intensity but is balanced by a silky sweetness, per the announcement.

The nationwide rollout of Elijah Craig Single Barrel 15-Year-Old Bourbon begins this month, though exact availability dates are unclear. Each 750 mL bottle comes with a suggested retail price of $149.99.