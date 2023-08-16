Eggo has teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Co. once again to release another alcoholic innovation: Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.

Bottled at 20 percent ABV, Eggo Brunch in a Jar infuses classic brunch flavors like waffles, maple syrup, butter, and a hint of smoky bacon into a cream-based liqueur. The release is the latest launch in Sugarlands’ line of Appalachian Sippin’ Creams, which come in multiple flavors and take up the majority of Sugarland’s spirits portfolio.

Eggo and Sugarlands joined up for the first time in October 2022 to produce Eggo-Nog for the holiday season, inspired by the festive classic.

“Working with Eggo to bring Eggo-Nog to life last year was a tremendous experience, so we’re thrilled to partner with them again to create a brunch-inspired version of our Sippin’ Cream,” said Greg Eidam, master distiller at Sugarlands Distilling Co. in a Tuesday press release. “Eggo Brunch in a Jar is the perfect way to elevate weekend brunch with a fun cocktail or to enjoy classic brunch flavors during your well-deserved ‘me time’ in the evening.”

As Eggo’s signature waffles are a staple in children’s breakfasts across the U.S., the brand and Sugarlands are marketing the new liqueur largely to parents, according to the release.

“Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings, or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves,” says Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for Frozen Foods. “Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they’re not caring for their little ones.”

Eggo Brunch in a Jar is now available at select retailers across the U.S. and online in select states.