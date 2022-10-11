‘Tis the season to try something new. Why not start with a new Eggo liqueur?

The waffle brand partnered with craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Co. to create an eggnog-inspired drink, according to an Oct. 11 press release. Churned cream, rum, cinnamon, and nutmeg combine in this creamy liqueur, which the brand states tastes like “a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle.”

“The holidays are exhausting for parents — from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves,” Eggo marketing director Joe Beauprez states in the release. “We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved ‘evening me time.’ Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles — maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream — Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L’Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year.”

According to Eggo, the product will taste similar to Sugarlands’ core Appalachian Sippin’ Cream products. The spirit, created in Gatlinburg, Tenn., sits at 20 percent ABV. It’s sold in 750-milliliter jars, with limited quantities available nationwide.

“We’re very excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to create this fun and festive version of our popular Appalachian Sippin’ Cream. Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle,” says Sugarlands master distiller Greg Eidam. “We’re confident this tasty twist on the classic holiday treat will have parents longing for their ‘evening me time,’ all holiday season long.”

Eggo Nog will be available through this year’s winter holiday season. Products can be found in-store through the distiller’s product locator.

Leggo my Eggo (Nog)!