On Monday, U.K.-based spirits conglomerate Edrington announced its plan to sell Scotch brand The Famous Grouse to William Grant & Sons. The deal was made through Edrington’s subsidiary, The 1887 Company Limited, and also includes Naked Malt Scotch Whisky.

Edrington’s existing portfolio also includes prized Scotch brands The Macallan and The Glenrothes. According to a press release, the sale was motivated by Edrington’s desire to prioritize its hero spirits.

“This decision is driven by our strategy to focus on our core strengths and the growth opportunities in the ultra-premium spirits category,” CEO Scott McCroskie said in the release. “We consider this the right moment for Edrington to exit the blended Scotch category and focus on our core portfolio of ultra-premium spirit brands.”

Pending regulatory approval, The Famous Grouse and Naked Malt Scotch Whisky will join Scotch brands like The Balvenie and Glenfiddich under William Grant & Sons’ umbrella. Outside of Scotch, the company also owns brands including Hendrick’s Gin and Tullamore D.E.W..

“Having been around for over 125 years, The Famous Grouse has a rich history and would be a significant addition to our portfolio,” a spokesperson for William Grant & Sons expressed in a brief statement, according to Just Drinks. “The brand has potential for innovation and international growth in a number of markets and we’re excited about what the future holds.”

