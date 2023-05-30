A high-profile guest bartender took over at one lucky Atlanta brewery last weekend.

British Grammy-winner Ed Sheeran made a surprise stop at SweetWater Brewing Company on Saturday, according to PEOPLE. The musician, who was scheduled to play a concert at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium that evening, documented the visit in a May 27 Instagram reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

“So I’m in Atlanta, and I’ve been told there are some breweries that are good in Atlanta,” he says in the video. “I’m going to go to this brewery, serve some beers, play a gig, and then buy everyone in the beer garden drinks.”

And serve he does. The 32-year-old can be seen handing beverages to patrons and pouring perfect pints before performing his new song “Eyes Closed” for the crowd. At the end, he promises to buy the next round of beers.

“For one hour, drinks are on me,” he promises.

SweetWater Brewing shared photos from the visit on Instagram with a quippy caption: “We found beer right where we are.” The visit might not have been entirely spontaneous: The brewery secured an official partnership with Mercedes-Benz Stadium earlier this month. Sheeran’s May 27 concert, the latest stop on the pop star’s “Subtract” tour, reportedly saw a whopping 76,335 attendees — a new record for the venue, per a recent announcement.

This tour has been quite the public venture for Sheeran, who’s been captured performing surprise concerts while promoting his latest album. In May, fellow musician Luke Combs taught Sheeran (only somewhat successfully) how to shotgun a beer.

Only time will tell where Sheeran might appear next.