This massive bottle of wine went to auction with a similarly whopping price tag.

A jeroboam-size bottle of Domaine de la Romanée (DRC) Conti La Tache recently sold for $106,000 at auction, according to an April 26 press release. Auction house Bonhams Skinner’s Fine Wine offered the impressive three-liter bottle, which sold for double the expected price during the auction closing on April 26.

This particular bottle was first purchased in the late 1970s for $250, as a brand representative tells VinePair. The Washington Post recently featured the bottle — and its collector — in an April 6 article, sharing that the bottle could sell for an estimated $80,000. The DRC bottle was left undisturbed for decades in the previous owner’s basement.

The bottle was one of many offered during the online auction. The entire lot — which contained an impressive lineup of rare and expensive wines — sold for a total of $772,000. Six bottles of 2005 Domaine de la Romanee fetched $22,500 and 12 bottles of 2000 Chateau Lafite Rothschild sold for $15,000.

Domaine de la Romanée Conti is one of the most prestigious wine producers in the world — a hefty title that comes with an equally weighty price tag. The Burgundy producer typically offers a selection of eight wines from eight local vineyards under DRC ownership.