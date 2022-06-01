Whiskey has long since been a beverage enjoyed at the end of a meal either to accompany dessert or on its own. For people who don’t have any room left for dessert but still want to enjoy a little something sweet to cap off the evening, there’s Dough Ball whiskey. Originally launched in August of 2021 in California, Dough Ball cookie dough flavored whiskey announced today that it will now be available nationwide. Family-owned Dough Ball whiskey is the newest flavored whiskey from MPL Brands, and carries notes of vanilla, chocolate, caramel, and butterscotch, which the brand claims is reminiscent of “your favorite chocolate chip cookie.”

Chief marketing officer for MPL Brands Joey Parris, stated, “We wanted to create a whiskey that is a stand-out amongst competitors while also being something approachable for fun for every kind of consumer, highlighting the flavor of your favorite chocolate chip cookie in a deliciously satisfying whiskey, whether sipped, shot, or mixed in a cocktail. Dough Ball is made for everyone, and we can’t wait to see how consumers indulge on their own terms.”

It seems to be a release backed by numbers. According to recent data from BevAlc Insights, the flavored whiskey sector is rapidly growing, and expanded by 33 percent in the last two years. Daring to be different, Dough Ball whiskey strays away from more well-known flavored whiskey profiles, like cinnamon, apple, or peanut butter, for a completely unique flavor. “This is the beginning of an era for Dough Ball as the flavored whiskey category continues to expand to new heights,” explained Parris.

Now available nationwide, Dough Ball 70-proof whiskey can be found at retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Total Wine, and more at a retail price of $29.99.