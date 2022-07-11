As prime canned cocktail season approaches, more and more brands are claiming a stake in the market. Dos Equis is among them, diving further into the ready-to-drink (RTD) space with a new canned Margarita launching later this summer. The brand promises the cocktail will “excite your taste buds, all with the crack of a can!”

What’s in the New Dos Equis Canned Margarita?

Each can of Margarita Classic Lime contains tequila, lime juice, and other natural flavors. It’s the Mexican beer mainstay Dos Equis’ first product to include spirits.

The canned cocktail clocks in at 10 percent ABV, and is created with blanco tequila from Jalisco, Mexico, according to a press release. It will be available in four-can packs, with each can serving up 12 ounces of the Margarita.

Where Can I Buy It?

The Margarita Classic Lime cans will initially be available in select states, starting next month: New Mexico, New Jersey, Colorado, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Illinois, and Georgia. It will also be available for sale in the city of Las Vegas. Later this year, this RTD from Dos Equis will expand to become available in retail spaces nationwide.

Is This the First Canned Margarita from Dos Equis?

The release of the brand’s spirits-based canned drink follows Dos Equis’ previous venture into the world of cocktails with a malted Ranch Water earlier this year. The FMB hard seltzer appeared in four flavors and called back to the suddenly trending drink from the Lone Star State.

The Dos Equis brand, known for its Mexican lager in a green bottle with two X’s on the label, is managed by parent company Heineken USA.