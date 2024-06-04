On Tuesday, Don Julio unveiled five limited-edition, cask-finished expressions of the brand’s signature 1942 tequila to be sold at auction. The añejo expressions will undergo an extended finishing process in barrels that previously housed Crémant, orange wine, ruby port, Madeira wine, and bourbon.

Only one barrel of each expression will be released, and will be exclusively available through online auction on BlockBar.com with bids starting at $35,000. The global auction, which is currently live, will close on June 20, 2024 at 10 a.m. EST. Following the auction’s close, each winning bidder will receive an invitation to an exclusive event at Don Julio’s La Primavera distillery in Jalisco.

“Tequila Don Julio is synonymous with quality and innovation, and this collaboration is testament to that,” said BlockBar chief operating officer Jamie Ritchie in a press release. “With one full cask of each of five, bespoke 1942 finished, we are excited to showcase the exceptional craftsmanship and innovative spirit that define both Tequila Don Julio and BlockBar. We invite tequila enthusiasts worldwide to participate in our online auction to become one of the world’s first owners of a Tequila Don Julio 1942 cask finish expression.”

Each of the casks chosen to age the ultra-premium tequila were designed to complement existing 1942 tasting notes as well as bring forth new flavors. According to the brand, the Crémant Cask Finish imparts more floral and citrus notes, while the Orange Wine Cask Finish provides elements of sweet spices and tea. The Ruby Port Cask Finish and the Madeira Wine Cask Finish bestow dessert-like qualities, with the former highlighting notes of cinnamon and dark chocolate and the latter washing the palate with toffee and spice. The final cask offering, Ex-Bourbon Double Charred Cask Finish, is said to further the characteristic warmth of 1942 with rich toasted oak and caramelized banana notes.

All five casks will be stored at La Primavera until bottling occurs between December 2024 and March 2025. Each expression will be housed in blue, limited-edition bottles that will be individually numbered and are expected to feature a gold icon denoting the origins of each cask. The bottles will retain 1942’s iconic shape.

“The culture surrounding agave-based spirits is exciting, constantly evolving, and this inaugural Tequila Don Julio 1942 global cask sale demonstrates our commitment to continue to push the boundaries of what a luxury tequila experience can be,” explained Sophie Kelly, senior vice president of global tequila and mezcal categories at Diageo, in the release. “We recognize that for many, luxury tequilas are considered an extension of one’s lifestyle, so we’re meeting the demand for prospective buyers and tastemakers to not only own an extremely rare, super luxe-tequila, but to own a piece of the Tequila Don Julio history and legacy.”