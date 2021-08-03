Remember those stickers from grade school that would emit aromas of chocolates and berries if you clawed at them long enough? Dogfish Head is turning heads with its latest release, “Hoppy Variety Pack,” which features a scratch-and-sniff element on every box.

The stickers offer the scents of real (though unspecified) hop oils in an ode to the brewing company’s craft. The feature is a reminder, Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione shares, that life “is too short to drink boring beer.”

Each 12 pack features three of the brewing company’s classic IPAs, including 60 Minute IPA, Slightly Mighty, and 90 Minute IPA. The pack’s fourth can, Blue Hen Pilsner, is a recent release that pays homage to the brewery’s home state, with the Delaware state bird featuring on the can art, and the state’s flag inspiring its color palette.

“Our Hoppy Variety Pack is overflowing with a diverse and delicious lineup of off-centered goodness,” Calagione said in the statement. “All the beers within it hold a special place in my heart, but I am most excited about finally unveiling Blue Hen Pilsner to drinkers from coast to coast.”

Oh and did we mention, we put a special 'Scratch And Sniff' hop-scented element (made using real hop oils!) on the front of each box, because when we say "stop and smell the hops" … we mean it!! 💚🍻 #offcentered #craftbeer pic.twitter.com/IQBBqaSa4N — Dogfish Head Brewery (@dogfishbeer) August 2, 2021

Whether for 60 minutes or 90 minutes, if you’d like to take some time to “stop and smell the hops,” the Hoppy Variety Pack is available in stores nationwide now.